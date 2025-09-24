Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen a 0.80% increase in the past week, with a 0.39% gain in the past month, and a -2.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for PAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) is above average at 19.40x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PAA is 460.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAA on September 24, 2025 was 2.63M shares.

PAA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has increased by 2.21% when compared to last closing price of $17.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Midstream energy firms offer attractive income investments, with business models and financial structures impacting growth, valuation, and yield opportunities. MLPs like EPD and MPLX are discounted versus corporations, offering higher yields but facing investor aversion due to K-1 tax forms. Strong performers such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and MPLX demonstrate sensible growth, rising dividends, and robust balance sheets.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PAA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PAA Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.40. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.34%, with 3.05% for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.