PepGen Inc (PEPG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) has decreased by -8.02% when compared to last closing price of $2.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PEPG is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PEPG is 27.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PEPG on September 24, 2025 was 418.85K shares.

PEPG’s Market Performance

PEPG’s stock has seen a 0.52% increase for the week, with a 47.73% rise in the past month and a 40.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for PepGen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.62% for PEPG’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEPG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PEPG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PEPG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $6 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEPG reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for PEPG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PEPG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

PEPG Trading at 40.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.55%, as shares surge +48.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEPG rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.53. In addition, PepGen Inc saw -79.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEPG starting from STRECK PAUL, who purchased 8,375 shares at the price of $1.24 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, STRECK PAUL now owns 27,805 shares of PepGen Inc, valued at $10,393 using the latest closing price.

McArthur James G, the President and CEO of PepGen Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that McArthur James G is holding 113,913 shares at $13,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.88% for the present operating margin

-0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for PepGen Inc stands at -64.96%. The total capital return value is set at -1.2%. Equity return is now at value -85.69%, with -65.54% for asset returns.

Based on PepGen Inc (PEPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$89.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PepGen Inc (PEPG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.