Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.19% in relation to its previous close of $92.38. However, the company has experienced a 2.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will webcast the Opening Keynote of Oktane on September 24, 2025 and Investor Summit on September 25, 2025. Each presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Details for each event are as follows: Event: Oktane Opening Keynote – The Future of Identity Security Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 16 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OKTA is 167.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on September 24, 2025 was 3.62M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a 2.54% increase in the past week, with a 0.16% rise in the past month, and a -6.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $112 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2025.

Arete gave a rating of “Sell” to OKTA, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.60. In addition, Okta Inc saw 22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kelleher Eric Robert, who sold 8,522 shares at the price of $92.62 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Kelleher Eric Robert now owns 9,174 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $789,295 using the latest closing price.

Addison Jonathan James, the Chief Revenue Officer of Okta Inc, sold 6,091 shares at $92.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Addison Jonathan James is holding 7,067 shares at $564,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 2.61%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $139.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.