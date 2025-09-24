NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NRXP is 20.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of NRXP was 336.88K shares.

NRXP stock’s latest price update

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP)’s stock price has soared by 8.07% in relation to previous closing price of $2.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it was notified yesterday by the United States Food and Drug Administration that a Suitability Petition has been granted for the strength proposed by the Company for its planned single-patient, preservative-free ketamine product (KETAFREE™). Currently, ketamine is sold in multi-dose vials that contain Benzethonium Chloride, a toxic preservative. The Suitability Petition that has been granted enables immediate re-filing of the Company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application for KETAFREE™. The Company believes that this proposed product addresses two critical policy objectives as articulated by the current administration: (1) the re-shoring of strategically important drugs, particularly sterile products from foreign manufacturing sources, and (2) the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) objective of removing toxic preservatives and colorants from foods and drugs. These objectives have been articulated on numerous occasions by FDA and HHS leadership.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has seen a 5.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.49% gain in the past month and a -5.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.43% for NRXP’s stock, with a 18.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRXP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRXP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NRXP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRXP reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NRXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

NRXP Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 88.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Javitt Jonathan C, who purchased 40,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, Javitt Jonathan C now owns 84,634 shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $46,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3257.75% for the present operating margin

The net margin for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -8448.5%. The total capital return value is set at 0.37%.

Based on NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$24.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16847.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.