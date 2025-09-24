Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NIU has 36-month beta value of -0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NIU is 69.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIU on September 24, 2025 was 711.25K shares.

NIU stock’s latest price update

The stock of Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) has increased by 11.05% when compared to last closing price of $4.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NIU’s Market Performance

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has seen a 10.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.62% gain in the past month and a 36.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for NIU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for NIU’s stock, with a 52.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIU reach a price target of $5.90, previously predicting the price at $11.40. The rating they have provided for NIU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NIU, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

NIU Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Niu Technologies ADR saw 159.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies ADR stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -15.19%, with -5.04% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$102.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.