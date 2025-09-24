New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOVR is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HOVR is 29.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOVR on September 24, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

HOVR stock’s latest price update

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR)’s stock price has increased by 4.61% compared to its previous closing price of $2.17. However, the company has seen a 31.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Horizon Aircraft (Nasdaq: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, provides a comprehensive technical progress update.

HOVR’s Market Performance

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) has experienced a 31.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.99% rise in the past month, and a 33.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for HOVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.42% for HOVR’s stock, with a 116.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOVR Trading at 32.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOVR rose by +33.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd saw 305.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOVR starting from Lee Stewart Murray, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, Lee Stewart Murray now owns 228,194 shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd, valued at $17,500 using the latest closing price.

Lee Stewart Murray, the Head of People & Strategy of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd, sold 10,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Lee Stewart Murray is holding 238,194 shares at $17,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOVR

The total capital return value is set at -1.92%.

Based on New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -310.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -181.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13447.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.