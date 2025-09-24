Netflix Inc (NFLX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Netflix Inc (NFLX) has seen a 1.50% increase in the past week, with a 1.15% gain in the past month, and a -4.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for NFLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for NFLX is 422.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for NFLX on September 24, 2025 was 3.25M shares.

NFLX stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.73% in relation to previous closing price of $1227.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-09-23 that Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI head of internet research, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss Mahaney’s thoughts on Netflix, if churn will pickup among the streaming stocks and much more.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $1350 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $1390, previously predicting the price at $1070. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NFLX, setting the target price at $1140 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

NFLX Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,224.52. In addition, Netflix Inc saw 73.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Neumann Spencer Adam, who sold 2,600 shares at the price of $1207.76 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Neumann Spencer Adam now owns 3,691 shares of Netflix Inc, valued at $3,140,167 using the latest closing price.

HASTINGS REED, the Director of Netflix Inc, sold 25,959 shares at $1207.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that HASTINGS REED is holding 394 shares at $31,351,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 43.55%, with 20.05% for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $26.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc (NFLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.