Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has seen a 14.77% increase in the past week, with a -24.28% drop in the past month, and a 41.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for MBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for MBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -57.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Right Now?

MBRX has 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MBRX is 27.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBRX on September 24, 2025 was 6.36M shares.

MBRX stock’s latest price update

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX)’s stock price has plunge by 5.29%relation to previous closing price of $0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBRX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MBRX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MBRX Trading at -23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -25.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX rose by +14.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4078. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc saw -82.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBRX starting from Foster Jonathan P., who purchased 270,270 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, Foster Jonathan P. now owns 287,587 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

KLEMP WALTER V, the CEO and President of Moleculin Biotech Inc, purchased 675,675 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23 ’25, which means that KLEMP WALTER V is holding 743,607 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-201.91% for the present operating margin

-0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Moleculin Biotech Inc stands at -210.71%. The total capital return value is set at -1.86%. Equity return is now at value -503.80%, with -112.58% for asset returns.

Based on Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -73.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$21.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.