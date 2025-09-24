Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (AMEX: MMA)’s stock price has dropped by -8.62% in relation to previous closing price of $1.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-23 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2025) – Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (“Midnight Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of a third diamond drill rig to its flagship Dumbwa Target, a key component of the Company’s Solwezi Project, located in the Domes Region of Zambia. The most recent drilling tender has been awarded to Chibuli Investments Limited, a local drilling contractor based in Ndola, Zambia.

Is It Worth Investing in Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (AMEX: MMA) Right Now?

MMA has 36-month beta value of 1.99.

The public float for MMA is 11.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMA on September 24, 2025 was 4.12M shares.

MMA’s Market Performance

MMA stock saw an increase of -5.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 69.87% and a quarterly increase of 38.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.36% for Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.56% for MMA’s stock, with a 50.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMA Trading at 43.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +76.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMA fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2974. In addition, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd saw -41.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.34% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd stands at -25.62%. The total capital return value is set at -4.58%.

Based on Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.