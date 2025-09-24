Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for MSW is 2.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSW on September 24, 2025 was 404.57K shares.

MSW stock’s latest price update

Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MSW)’s stock price has plunge by 5.65%relation to previous closing price of $2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Hong Kong, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Ming Shing”) (NASDAQ: MSW), a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works whose mission it is to become the leading wet trades works service provider in Hong Kong, announces a significant update in its board of directors (the “Board of Directors”).

MSW’s Market Performance

Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) has experienced a 23.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.37% rise in the past month, and a -38.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for MSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.58% for MSW stock, with a simple moving average of -31.43% for the last 200 days.

MSW Trading at 34.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +62.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

-0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -1.37%. Equity return is now at value -578.91%, with -45.44% for asset returns.

Based on Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd (MSW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.