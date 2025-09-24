MFA Financial Inc (MFA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) has decreased by -0.21% when compared to last closing price of $9.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-02 that MFA Financial offers high-yield options, but I find the Series C preferred shares most attractive for new income investors, currently yielding over 10%. Despite rising funding costs, MFA’s net interest income has grown steadily, and its balance sheet remains stable with consistent mortgage loan investments. I remain skeptical of the common stock’s sustainability, as high dividends have eroded book value and rely on shareholder capital rather than true earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) Right Now?

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96x compared to its average ratio. MFA has 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MFA is 101.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFA on September 24, 2025 was 1.33M shares.

MFA’s Market Performance

The stock of MFA Financial Inc (MFA) has seen a -4.00% decrease in the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a 0.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for MFA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for MFA’s stock, with a -3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFA stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MFA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for MFA in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $10 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MFA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MFA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MFA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

MFA Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFA fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, MFA Financial Inc saw -27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFA starting from Lin Mei, who sold 2,775 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Lin Mei now owns 10,778 shares of MFA Financial Inc, valued at $28,028 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for MFA Financial Inc stands at 0.36%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 6.90%, with 1.12% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MFA Financial Inc (MFA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.