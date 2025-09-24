Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is 12.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGY is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for MGY is 180.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.81% of that float. On September 24, 2025, MGY’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

MGY stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has increased by 2.34% compared to its previous closing price of $23.91. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-29 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

MGY’s Market Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has seen a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.91% gain in the past month and a 5.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for MGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for MGY’s stock, with a 4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

MGY Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.25. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Szabo Shandell, who purchased 11,731 shares at the price of $21.30 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Szabo Shandell now owns 18,095 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $249,870 using the latest closing price.

Stavros Christopher G, the CEO & DIRECTOR of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, purchased 2,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Stavros Christopher G is holding 892,372 shares at $55,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 19.24%, with 12.68% for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $922.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.