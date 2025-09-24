LuxExperience B.V. ADR (LUXE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of LuxExperience B.V. ADR (LUXE) has gone down by -11.39% for the week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month and a 2.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.18% for LUXE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.06% for LUXE’s stock, with a -2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LuxExperience B.V. ADR (NYSE: LUXE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUXE is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On September 24, 2025, LUXE’s average trading volume was 166.68K shares.

LUXE stock’s latest price update

The stock of LuxExperience B.V. ADR (NYSE: LUXE) has decreased by -8.64% when compared to last closing price of $9.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE ) Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference 2025 September 3, 2025 11:00 AM EDT Company Participants Martin Beer – CFO & Member of Management Board Presentation Unknown Analyst Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUXE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUXE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LUXE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LUXE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUXE reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for LUXE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 14th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUXE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

LUXE Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUXE fell by -11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, LuxExperience B.V. ADR saw 114.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for LuxExperience B.V. ADR stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -8.75%, with -5.44% for asset returns.

Based on LuxExperience B.V. ADR (LUXE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LuxExperience B.V. ADR (LUXE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.