Lemonade Inc (LMND) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for LMND is 60.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.49% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of LMND was 2.65M shares.

LMND stock’s latest price update

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has plunge by -3.62%relation to previous closing price of $59.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that Lemonade is a high-potential, tech-enabled insurance company showing strong growth in in-force premiums [IFP] and profitability. The company is expanding through Lemonade Car and European markets, both driving improved loss ratios and substantial cross-sell opportunities. The company is reducing its reinsurance share from 55% to 20%, allowing greater upside capture as its book of business scales.

LMND’s Market Performance

Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.23% gain in the past month and a 28.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for LMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for LMND’s stock, with a 47.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $60 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to LMND, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

LMND Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.98. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 212.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Prosor Maya, who sold 282 shares at the price of $50.34 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Prosor Maya now owns 7,825 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $14,196 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc, sold 2,718 shares at $50.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 102,397 shares at $136,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -0.34%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -35.10%, with -14.74% for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$183.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.