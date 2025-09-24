Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) has decreased by -8.02% when compared to last closing price of $70.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KRUS is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KRUS is 6.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.37% of that float. The average trading volume for KRUS on September 24, 2025 was 278.50K shares.

KRUS’s Market Performance

KRUS’s stock has seen a -14.64% decrease for the week, with a -18.78% drop in the past month and a -21.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for Kura Sushi USA Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.82% for KRUS’s stock, with a -12.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRUS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KRUS by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for KRUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $72 based on the research report published on February 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRUS reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for KRUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to KRUS, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

KRUS Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRUS fell by -14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.24. In addition, Kura Sushi USA Inc saw -24.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRUS starting from ISHII SEITARO, who sold 6,918 shares at the price of $83.03 back on Jan 16 ’25. After this action, ISHII SEITARO now owns 1,313 shares of Kura Sushi USA Inc, valued at $574,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Sushi USA Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -4.77%, with -2.52% for asset returns.

Based on Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -154.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 30.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.