Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR (NYSE: KEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.19% in relation to its previous close of $13.44. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-16 that Korea Electric Power remains a “Buy,” after considering a U.S. nuclear joint venture reported in the media and the anticipated electricity price increases. KEP’s potential entry into a partnership with a U.S. company could help to grow its exposure to the nuclear power investment theme. Recent legislation changes and the president’s comments increase the likelihood of tariff hikes, which could narrow the national service-related valuation discount for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR (NYSE: KEP) Right Now?

Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR (NYSE: KEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEP is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KEP is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEP on September 24, 2025 was 599.44K shares.

KEP’s Market Performance

The stock of Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR (KEP) has seen a -1.48% decrease in the past week, with a -3.70% drop in the past month, and a -3.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for KEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for KEP stock, with a simple moving average of 32.18% for the last 200 days.

KEP Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEP fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR saw 61.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 15.47%, with 2.50% for asset returns.

Based on Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR (KEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.71 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Korea Electric Power Corporation. ADR (KEP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.