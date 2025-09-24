Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) has dropped by -2.53% compared to previous close of $35.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that Klaviyo is rated a buy, driven by platform expansion into B2C CRM and customer service, enlarging its TAM and deepening its moat. KVYO’s upmarket push and strong net new customer additions signal accelerating momentum and reduced macroeconomic sensitivity. Stabilizing net revenue retention at 108% and successful cross-sell efforts ease previous concerns about customer expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Right Now?

KVYO has 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KVYO is 106.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KVYO on September 24, 2025 was 1.96M shares.

KVYO’s Market Performance

The stock of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month, and a 6.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for KVYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.50% for KVYO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVYO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KVYO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for KVYO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KVYO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for KVYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to KVYO, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

KVYO Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.57. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from Hallen Ed, who sold 89,748 shares at the price of $31.71 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Hallen Ed now owns 177,776 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $2,845,926 using the latest closing price.

Bialecki Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Klaviyo Inc, sold 226,382 shares at $32.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Bialecki Andrew is holding 0 shares at $7,323,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -6.42%, with -5.24% for asset returns.

Based on Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$66.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.