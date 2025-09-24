Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has surged by 0.50% when compared to previous closing price of $22.08, but the company has seen a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-11 that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG ) BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference September 11, 2025 9:35 AM EDT Company Participants Heath Fear – Executive VP & CFO Matt Hunt Presentation Unknown Analyst Welcome to the Kite Realty Group roundtable here. Happy to have Heath on with us today.

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Right Now?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KRG is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KRG is 217.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume for KRG on September 24, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has seen a 0.36% increase for the week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month and a -3.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for KRG’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to KRG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

KRG Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.54. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Kite John A, the Chairman & CEO of Kite Realty Group Trust, sold 50,000 shares at $22.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Kite John A is holding 54,121 shares at $1,135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 5.53%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $528.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.