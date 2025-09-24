Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) is 17.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for KMB is 331.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On September 24, 2025, KMB’s average trading volume was 2.36M shares.

KMB stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.20% in relation to previous closing price of $124.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that KMB drives growth through innovation, premiumization and its Powering Care strategy focused on efficiency and consumer engagement.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB’s stock has fallen by -0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.24% and a quarterly drop of -4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Kimberly-Clark Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for KMB’s stock, with a -7.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $138 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to KMB, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

KMB Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.71. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Hicks Zackery A, the Chief Digital & Technology Off of Kimberly-Clark Corp, sold 15,038 shares at $133.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that Hicks Zackery A is holding 14,321 shares at $2,006,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.32%. Equity return is now at value 196.26%, with 13.87% for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.