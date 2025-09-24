Kellanova (K) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kellanova (NYSE: K) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.13x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for K is 344.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of K was 2.89M shares.

K stock’s latest price update

Kellanova (NYSE: K)’s stock price has plunge by 0.04%relation to previous closing price of $77.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Kellanova faces significant downside risk as the Mars acquisition is delayed by the European Commission’s extended probe. K’s current upside is about 10% if the deal closes, but potential downside exceeds 20% if blocked, with operational challenges compounding risk. Negative sales momentum, pressured operating margins, and high debt make K an unattractive investment even without deal uncertainty.

K’s Market Performance

Kellanova (K) has seen a -3.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.89% decline in the past month and a -1.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.61% for K. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for K’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $83.50 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $83.50. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

K Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.97. In addition, Kellanova saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sold 114,599 shares at the price of $79.55 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 45,097,438 shares of Kellanova, valued at $9,116,878 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellanova, sold 114,583 shares at $79.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 45,212,037 shares at $9,164,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellanova stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 36.00%, with 8.57% for asset returns.

Based on Kellanova (K), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kellanova (K) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.