Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has surged by 2.55% when compared to previous closing price of $23.17, but the company has seen a -4.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Scorpio Tankers, Kanzhun and Tencent Music emerge as low-beta picks to help investors navigate ongoing market volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62x compared to its average ratio. BZ has 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BZ is 388.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on September 24, 2025 was 3.75M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ’s stock has seen a -4.62% decrease for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a 35.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for Kanzhun Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of 33.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

BZ Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.01. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw 89.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.65%, with 10.66% for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 18.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.