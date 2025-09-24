Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JAGX is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JAGX is 1.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On September 24, 2025, JAGX’s average trading volume was 108.81K shares.

JAGX stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.00% in relation to previous closing price of $2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Potential treatment for patients with breast cancer with metastasis to the brain with crofelemer would augment the significant responder analysis results for crofelemer in the prespecified subgroup of patients with breast cancer from the OnTarget study that were reported at the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer 2025 Annual Meeting and the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) has submitted an orphan drug designation (ODD) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for crofelemer, the company’s novel prescription drug, for the treatment of diarrhea in adult patients with breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy. Within the last ten years, the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) has publicly acknowledged that brain metastasis of any cancer is considered a disease or condition separate and distinct from the primary site of origin.

JAGX’s Market Performance

JAGX’s stock has risen by 6.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.17% and a quarterly drop of -31.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Jaguar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.59% for JAGX’s stock, with a -80.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAGX reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for JAGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

JAGX Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -92.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -3.45%. The total capital return value is set at -1.72%. Equity return is now at value -296.91%, with -74.08% for asset returns.

Based on Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$36.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.