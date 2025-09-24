Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) has decreased by -9.93% when compared to last closing price of $1.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA)––Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), a global leader in AI video and smart city technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to acquire cryptocurrency, reflecting the company’s forward-looking approach to capital allocation, asset diversification, and innovation. This decision underscores Iveda’s dedication to seizing transformative opportunities in the evolving digital economy. “Adding cryptocurrency to our treasury.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) Right Now?

IVDA has 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IVDA is 2.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVDA on September 24, 2025 was 135.60K shares.

IVDA’s Market Performance

The stock of Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) has seen a -8.72% decrease in the past week, with a -16.05% drop in the past month, and a -26.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for IVDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.93% for IVDA’s stock, with a -45.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVDA Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5100. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc saw -24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc stands at -0.52%. The total capital return value is set at -1.89%. Equity return is now at value -126.65%, with -66.32% for asset returns.

Based on Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -108.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.