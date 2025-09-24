Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.29% in comparison to its previous close of $1.16, however, the company has experienced a 2.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced the appointment of Kristie Kuhl as Chief Communications Officer. Ms. Kuhl will lead the Company’s communications and patient advocacy efforts as Invivyd advances its mission of providing monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of viral disease.

Is It Worth Investing in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) Right Now?

IVVD has 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IVVD is 154.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVVD on September 24, 2025 was 5.47M shares.

IVVD’s Market Performance

The stock of Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has seen a 2.17% increase in the past week, with a 109.93% rise in the past month, and a 66.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.42% for IVVD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for IVVD’s stock, with a 47.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVVD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVVD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IVVD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IVVD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $9 based on the research report published on April 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVVD reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for IVVD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IVVD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

IVVD Trading at 30.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVVD rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1546. In addition, Invivyd Inc saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVVD starting from Lee Timothy Edward, who sold 29,643 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Lee Timothy Edward now owns 59,344 shares of Invivyd Inc, valued at $16,796 using the latest closing price.

Lee Timothy Edward, the Chief Commercial Officer of Invivyd Inc, sold 20,013 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Lee Timothy Edward is holding 88,987 shares at $13,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.46% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Invivyd Inc stands at -2.38%. The total capital return value is set at -2.54%. Equity return is now at value -120.08%, with -82.65% for asset returns.

Based on Invivyd Inc (IVVD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -38.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$173.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.