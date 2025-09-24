Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has increased by 20.39% compared to its previous closing price of $8.46. However, the company has seen a 21.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to private equity firm Novacap.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAS is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IAS is 74.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAS on September 24, 2025 was 875.23K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS stock saw an increase of 21.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.29% and a quarterly increase of 27.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.56% for IAS stock, with a simple moving average of 14.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IAS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

IAS Trading at 18.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +21.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Gil Alexis II, who sold 2,784 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Gil Alexis II now owns 171,041 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.52%, with 4.81% for asset returns.

Based on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $124.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.