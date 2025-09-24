Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUCY is 3.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LUCY is 1.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUCY on September 24, 2025 was 240.87K shares.

LUCY stock’s latest price update

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49% in relation to previous closing price of $2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to report a successful appearance at Vision Expo West 2025, the premier optical industry trade show in the United States.

LUCY’s Market Performance

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has experienced a 7.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.03% rise in the past month, and a -4.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for LUCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for LUCY’s stock, with a -37.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUCY Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCY rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Innovative Eyewear Inc saw -81.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Eyewear Inc stands at -3.91%. The total capital return value is set at -0.71%. Equity return is now at value -83.04%, with -78.12% for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21651.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 7868.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 38.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.