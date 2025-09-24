Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HUDI)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.39% in comparison to its previous close of $1.55, however, the company has experienced a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2024-02-06 that BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HUDI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.16.

The public float for HUDI is 4.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of HUDI was 782.01K shares.

HUDI’s Market Performance

HUDI’s stock has seen a -3.40% decrease for the week, with a 21.37% rise in the past month and a 2.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.48% for Huadi International Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for HUDI’s stock, with a -3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUDI Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4160. In addition, Huadi International Group Co Ltd saw -29.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Huadi International Group Co Ltd stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.69%, with -0.54% for asset returns.

Based on Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.