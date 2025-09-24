HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has plunged by -1.14% when compared to previous closing price of $35.06, but the company has seen a -1.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-09 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either HSBC (HSBC) or HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39x compared to its average ratio. HDB has 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HDB is 5.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on September 24, 2025 was 3.52M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB’s stock has seen a -1.42% decrease for the week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month and a -7.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.38. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 13.78%, with 1.66% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $924.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.