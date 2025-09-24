H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HTHT is 304.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of HTHT was 2.00M shares.

HTHT stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.37%relation to previous closing price of $38.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-20 that SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HK: 01179), a leading global hospitality group, announced the signing of three new JI Hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has seen a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.55% gain in the past month and a 10.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for HTHT’s stock, with a 10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $32.40 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTHT reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for HTHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2024.

HTHT Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.31. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw 28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 30.38%, with 5.91% for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.