GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GRWG is 54.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on September 24, 2025 was 763.76K shares.

GRWG stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.23% in comparison to its previous close of $1.64, however, the company has experienced a 10.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The near-term outlook for the Zacks Agriculture – Products industry is uncertain. Stocks like ANDE and GRWG are braving the industry headwinds.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen a 10.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.84% decline in the past month and a 75.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.11% for GRWG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG reach a price target of $4.75, previously predicting the price at $4.25. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

GRWG Trading at 26.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6305. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Aiello Stephen, who purchased 133,334 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Aiello Stephen now owns 668,311 shares of GrowGeneration Corp, valued at $221,334 using the latest closing price.

Salaman Michael, the President of GrowGeneration Corp, purchased 85,465 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Salaman Michael is holding 1,639,313 shares at $103,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -37.31%, with -25.79% for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$30.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.