Gogo Inc (GOGO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 189.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GOGO is 73.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.13% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of GOGO was 1.83M shares.

GOGO stock’s latest price update

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.03% compared to its previous closing price of $8.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Gogo Inc. may finally be on the verge of a business inflection point. After years of delays, the company has new management and is starting to meet its targets regularly. Should its Galileo and 5G services have the predicted market impact, the stock trades at a very attractive valuation.

GOGO’s Market Performance

Gogo Inc (GOGO) has experienced a -5.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.56% drop in the past month, and a -41.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for GOGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.07% for GOGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOGO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GOGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 29th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOGO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

GOGO Trading at -31.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Gogo Inc saw 23.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOGO starting from Moore Christopher John, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $12.11 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Moore Christopher John now owns 10,000 shares of Gogo Inc, valued at $121,100 using the latest closing price.

Begler Michael, the EVP, COO of Gogo Inc, sold 107,136 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18 ’25, which means that Begler Michael is holding 14,454 shares at $1,607,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 9.39%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Gogo Inc (GOGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $75.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gogo Inc (GOGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.