Genpact Ltd (G) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for G is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for G is 159.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.35% of that float. The average trading volume for G on September 24, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

G stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has jumped by 2.29% compared to previous close of $41.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Investors interested in stocks from the Computers – IT Services sector have probably already heard of Genpact (G) and ServiceNow (NOW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

G’s Market Performance

Genpact Ltd (G) has seen a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.59% decline in the past month and a 0.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for G. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.81% for G’s stock, with a -8.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to G, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

G Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.23. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Mehta Piyush, who sold 76,902 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Mehta Piyush now owns 134,880 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $3,274,487 using the latest closing price.

Kalra Balkrishan, the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sold 55,000 shares at $43.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Kalra Balkrishan is holding 295,246 shares at $2,384,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 21.86%, with 10.27% for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $852.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genpact Ltd (G) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.