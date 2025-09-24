GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) is above average at 15.27x. The 36-month beta value for GEHC is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GEHC is 455.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on September 24, 2025 was 3.78M shares.

GEHC stock’s latest price update

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has decreased by -0.23% when compared to last closing price of $74.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Products sector might want to consider either GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) or Agilent Technologies (A). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC’s stock has fallen by -3.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.82% and a quarterly rise of 3.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for GEHC’s stock, with a -3.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEHC reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for GEHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to GEHC, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

GEHC Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.35. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw -17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 25.60%, with 6.66% for asset returns.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.