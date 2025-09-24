Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has soared by 0.19% in relation to previous closing price of $12.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-11 that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH ) Investor Day 2025 Call September 11, 2025 11:30 AM EDT Company Participants Brian Lan – Director, IR Dennis Woodside – CEO, President & Director Srinivasan Raghavan – Chief Product Officer Ian Tickle – Chief of Global Field Operations Mika Yamamoto – Chief Customer & Marketing Officer Tyler Sloat – CFO & COO Michelle Esgar – Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Panasonic Vineet Sachdev – Head of IT, RingCentral Conference Call Participants David Hynes – Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division Elizabeth Elliott – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Scott Berg – Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division Matthew VanVliet – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division Taylor McGinnis – UBS Investment Bank, Research Division Brian Peterson – Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division Madeline Brooks – Bank of America Patrick Schulz – Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division Austin Cole – Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division Presentation Brian Lan [Presentation] All right.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

FRSH has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FRSH is 184.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on September 24, 2025 was 4.50M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stock saw a decrease of 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Freshworks Inc (FRSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for FRSH’s stock, with a -14.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRSH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

FRSH Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Lawrence Philippa, who sold 2,590 shares at the price of $12.53 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Lawrence Philippa now owns 415,949 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $32,453 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sold 4,685 shares at $12.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 44,218 shares at $60,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -5.23%, with -3.63% for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$109.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.