Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.75% compared to its previous closing price of $4.0. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FBIO is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FBIO is 21.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.24% of that float. The average trading volume of FBIO on September 24, 2025 was 609.30K shares.

FBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has seen a 6.41% increase in the past week, with a 60.79% rise in the past month, and a 103.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for FBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.21% for FBIO’s stock, with a 85.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on March 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to FBIO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FBIO Trading at 45.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +59.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc saw 98.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from Fortress Biotech, Inc., who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Fortress Biotech, Inc. now owns 6,122,249 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc, valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc stands at -0.25%. The total capital return value is set at -1.02%. Equity return is now at value -47.67%, with -9.64% for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$104.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.