FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FBLG is -0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FBLG is 30.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On September 24, 2025, FBLG’s average trading volume was 507.63K shares.

FBLG stock’s latest price update

FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.84% in comparison to its previous close of $0.53, however, the company has experienced a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., will present at the 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Conference taking place October 6-8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

FBLG’s Market Performance

FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) has experienced a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month, and a -26.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for FBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for FBLG’s stock, with a -51.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBLG stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for FBLG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FBLG in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $12 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBLG reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FBLG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2024.

FBLG Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBLG fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5601. In addition, FibroBiologics Inc saw -83.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBLG starting from Khoja Hamid, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $0.84 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Khoja Hamid now owns 31,250 shares of FibroBiologics Inc, valued at $16,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.03% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroBiologics Inc stands at -23.87%. The total capital return value is set at -5.47%. Equity return is now at value -559.73%, with -115.89% for asset returns.

Based on FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1462.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.