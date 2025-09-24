Examining the Volatility of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) Stock

The stock of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has gone down by -1.56% for the week, with a -8.38% drop in the past month and a -13.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for BXSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for BXSL’s stock, with a -13.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Right Now?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXSL is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BXSL is 206.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXSL on September 24, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

BXSL stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.62% in relation to previous closing price of $27.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that AI disruption is happening faster than most expect, with trillions in CapEx reshaping industries and creating huge risks for income investors. BDCs thrive on high yields, but their heavy software exposure now faces AI-driven disruption that could upend portfolios and cash flows. I’m staying cautious, focusing on proven BDCs with strong diversification and lower disruption risk to balance income with resilience.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXSL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BXSL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

BXSL Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw -10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Bass Robert J, who purchased 1,626 shares at the price of $30.78 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Bass Robert J now owns 17,403 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $50,048 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.63% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at 0.61%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $708.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.