Evaluating the Ups and Downs of NET Power Inc’s (NPWR) Stock

The stock of NET Power Inc (NPWR) has seen a 33.33% increase in the past week, with a 15.42% gain in the past month, and a 28.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for NPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.28% for NPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -35.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NPWR is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NPWR is 34.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NPWR on September 24, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

NPWR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) has surged by 14.06% when compared to previous closing price of $2.56, but the company has seen a 33.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that Net Power allegedly misled investors on Project Permian’s true costs and delays, concealing risks that threatened its business and financial outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to NPWR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

NPWR Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, NET Power Inc saw -58.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPWR starting from SK INC., who sold 2,500,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, SK INC. now owns 0 shares of NET Power Inc, valued at $6,525,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2529.74% for the present operating margin

-11.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for NET Power Inc stands at -690.82%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value -26.88%, with -8.73% for asset returns.

Based on NET Power Inc (NPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$99.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -199.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.77.

Conclusion

In summary, NET Power Inc (NPWR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.