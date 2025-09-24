Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Maison Solutions Inc’s (MSS) Stock

The stock of Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a 6.35% gain in the past month, and a -2.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for MSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.86% for MSS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MSS is also noteworthy at 4.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MSS is 2.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of MSS on September 24, 2025 was 179.72K shares.

MSS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS) has plunged by -9.99% when compared to previous closing price of $0.97, but the company has seen a -8.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) (“Maison Solutions” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2025. Management Commentary John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions commented: “M&A continues to remain a core lever for growth.

MSS Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9814. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc saw 12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSS starting from Cao Xi, who purchased 50 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, Cao Xi now owns 50 shares of Maison Solutions Inc, valued at $60 using the latest closing price.

Cao Xi, the Chief Operating Officer of Maison Solutions Inc, purchased 8 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Cao Xi is holding 58 shares at $10 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Maison Solutions Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -2.32%, with -0.32% for asset returns.

Based on Maison Solutions Inc (MSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -25.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.