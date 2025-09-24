Evaluating the Ups and Downs of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc’s (CHRW) Stock

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW) has seen a -2.28% decrease in the past week, with a 4.43% gain in the past month, and a 42.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of 27.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is above average at 30.05x. The 36-month beta value for CHRW is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CHRW is 117.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume of CHRW on September 24, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

CHRW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) has plunged by -1.66% when compared to previous closing price of $134.24, but the company has seen a -2.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that C.H. Robinson launches AI-powered cross-border freight consolidation, cutting costs and delays for U.S.-Mexico-Canada supply chains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $135 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHRW, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

CHRW Trading at 10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.83. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc saw 26.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

RAJAN ARUN, the Chief Strat & Innov Officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, sold 2,500 shares at $121.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that RAJAN ARUN is holding 130,591 shares at $304,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 32.43%, with 9.86% for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $766.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.