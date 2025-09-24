Evaluating the Impact of 16.64% Increase on Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s (LXEO) Stock

The stock of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) has seen a 16.42% increase in the past week, with a 33.91% gain in the past month, and a 48.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for LXEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.51% for LXEO’s stock, with a 42.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LXEO is 42.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.28% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of LXEO was 446.52K shares.

LXEO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) has increased by 16.64% when compared to last closing price of $5.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that Breakthrough Therapy designation granted for LX2006 based on interim data from Phase I/II trials demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in cardiac and neurologic measures of Friedreich ataxia LX2006 selected for FDA Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Development and Readiness Pilot (CDRP) program, created to facilitate CMC registrational readiness and support faster patient access Eight participants dosed in Phase I/II clinical trial (HEROIC-PKP2) of LX2020 for PKP2-ACM; interim clinical data update on track for second half of 2025 Strategic partnership announced with Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners to advance non-viral, RNA-based therapeutics for genetic cardiac diseases $80 million equity financing to support development of clinical stage pipeline; cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $152.5 million expected to provide operational runway into 2028 Louis Tamayo appointed Chief Financial Officer NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today provided business updates across its portfolio and reported second quarter 2025 financial results. “Over the last several months, Lexeo has made significant progress advancing our clinical stage programs, diversifying our pipeline through a strategic partnership that we believe enables us to stay on the cusp of leading-edge cardiovascular science, and further strengthening our balance sheet,” said R.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXEO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LXEO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LXEO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXEO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for LXEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 13th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LXEO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

LXEO Trading at 30.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEO rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc saw -42.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXEO starting from Otero Jose Manuel, who sold 2,848 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Otero Jose Manuel now owns 60,372 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,294 using the latest closing price.

Robertson Jenny, the Chief Legal Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc, sold 542 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Robertson Jenny is holding 62,556 shares at $2,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.49% for the present operating margin

-0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc stands at -58.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -75.32%, with -62.04% for asset returns.

Based on Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -811.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$96.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 96.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.