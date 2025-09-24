Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.72% in comparison to its previous close of $87.72, however, the company has experienced a -2.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that EL’s online sales soar to 31%, highlighting a structural digital shift in prestige beauty retail.

Is It Worth Investing in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EL is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EL is 233.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On September 24, 2025, EL’s average trading volume was 3.93M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stock saw a decrease of -2.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.78% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for EL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $99 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

EL Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.59. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from FORESTER LYNN, who sold 3,702 shares at the price of $91.65 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, FORESTER LYNN now owns 15,479 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc, valued at $339,288 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -24.69%, with -5.45% for asset returns.

Based on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $193.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.