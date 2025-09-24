Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) has increased by 8.16% when compared to last closing price of $17.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that In the latest trading session, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) closed at $17.36, marking a +2.3% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is above average at 13.68x. The 36-month beta value for ERO is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ERO is 94.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of ERO on September 24, 2025 was 745.70K shares.

ERO’s Market Performance

ERO stock saw an increase of 12.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.32% and a quarterly increase of 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Ero Copper Corp (ERO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.77% for ERO’s stock, with a 34.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERO Trading at 26.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERO rose by +13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.08. In addition, Ero Copper Corp saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ero Copper Corp stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 19.31%, with 8.91% for asset returns.

Based on Ero Copper Corp (ERO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 80.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.