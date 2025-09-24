EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EEIQ is 7.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EEIQ on September 24, 2025 was 4.28M shares.

EEIQ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) has dropped by -6.54% compared to previous close of $0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”, “EEIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced an update of its international student enrollment metrics for Davis University’s Associate Degree programs.

EEIQ’s Market Performance

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has experienced a -9.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.26% drop in the past month, and a -25.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.26% for EEIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.89% for EEIQ’s stock, with a -41.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EEIQ Trading at -23.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5062. In addition, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited saw -47.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EEIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.91% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited stands at -0.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -48.49%, with -14.88% for asset returns.

Based on EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.