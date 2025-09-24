Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) has jumped by 1.09% compared to previous close of $9.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-11 that I maintain my buy rating on DAVA, as the market overreacted to conservative FY26 guidance and is undervaluing the long-term growth potential. DAVA’s record order book, strong client wins, and shift to an AI-native delivery model set the stage for a significant growth inflection. Strategic moves to higher-value, outcome-based contracts and pruning low-margin clients should drive revenue per headcount and margin expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Right Now?

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DAVA is 40.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of DAVA was 1.06M shares.

DAVA’s Market Performance

DAVA stock saw a decrease of -2.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for Endava plc ADR (DAVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.51% for DAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DAVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DAVA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $18 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to DAVA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

DAVA Trading at -24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -31.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, Endava plc ADR saw -65.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc ADR stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.37%, with 2.11% for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc ADR (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $79.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Endava plc ADR (DAVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.