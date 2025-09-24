Elong Power Holding Ltd’s (ELPW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ELPW stock has gone up by 16.63%, with a monthly gain of 4.79% and a quarterly plunge of -68.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.32% for Elong Power Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.26% for ELPW’s stock, with a -79.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) Right Now?

Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.64x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -2.93.

The public float for ELPW is 6.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of ELPW was 2.39M shares.

ELPW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) has jumped by 8.46% compared to previous close of $0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that Beijing, China, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elong Power Holding Limited (“Elong Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELPW), a provider of high power battery technologies for commercial and specialty alternative energy vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced that it had received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that, because it had not yet filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”), it no longer complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires that listed companies timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ELPW Trading at -79.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELPW rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3178. In addition, Elong Power Holding Ltd saw -96.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.08% for the present operating margin

-4.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elong Power Holding Ltd stands at -10.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value 2.78%, with 2.72% for asset returns.

Based on Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 116.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.