Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70x compared to its average ratio. EA has 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EA is 225.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on September 24, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

EA stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.37%relation to previous closing price of $173.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Full Circle’s skate., the next chapter in the award-winning skateboarding franchise, releases in Early Access today on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA App. The game is free-to-play*, fully cross-platform with cross-progression support**, making it easy for both longtime fans and new skaters to jump in and ride together. skate.’s Early Access is just the b.

EA’s Market Performance

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) has experienced a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.56% rise in the past month, and a 10.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $192 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EA, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

EA Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.08. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc saw 23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $172.79 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 47,393 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc, valued at $863,948 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 15.46%, with 8.54% for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 31.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.