EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has seen a 8.24% increase in the past week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month, and a 8.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.76% for EH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EH is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EH is 51.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.93% of that float. The average trading volume for EH on September 24, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

EH stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has soared by 5.69% in relation to previous closing price of $17.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH).

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to EH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

EH Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 54.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.6% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -0.55%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -30.69%, with -16.38% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -71.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$240.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.