Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EDIT is 89.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on September 24, 2025 was 2.29M shares.

EDIT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has surged by 0.33% when compared to previous closing price of $3.0, but the company has seen a 6.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-11 that Editas (EDIT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has risen by 6.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.50% and a quarterly rise of 33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.58% for EDIT’s stock, with a 57.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EDIT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

EDIT Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw -23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Burkly Linda, who sold 710 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Burkly Linda now owns 69,490 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $1,843 using the latest closing price.

Parison Amy, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Editas Medicine Inc, sold 458 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Parison Amy is holding 16,369 shares at $1,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -6.09%. The total capital return value is set at -1.66%. Equity return is now at value -188.58%, with -79.57% for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -56.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$233.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.