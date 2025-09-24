Doximity Inc (DOCS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.44x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DOCS is 132.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of DOCS was 1.60M shares.

DOCS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has increased by 1.93% when compared to last closing price of $72.5. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Doximity (DOCS) closed at $73.6 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day.

DOCS’s Market Performance

DOCS’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.09% and a quarterly rise of 26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Doximity Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for DOCS’s stock, with a 22.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $70 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for DOCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOCS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

DOCS Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.15. In addition, Doximity Inc saw 81.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Benjamin Regina M., who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Benjamin Regina M. now owns 19,839 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $352,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at 0.4%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 24.25%, with 20.64% for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 24.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $240.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.